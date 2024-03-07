Congress' Jairam Ramesh Calls Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra A 'Booster Dose' For MP

MP: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Leaves For Rajasthan |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra left for Rajasthan from MP’s Ratlam district on Monday morning. Rahul left for the further journey of his yatra in an open jeep. The Yatra had entered Madhya Pradesh from Morena on March 2. The last stop was at Saravan village of Sailana in Ratlam district. Here Rahul Gandhi and his team rested for the night.

Before departure, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that the yatra’s MP leg was a booster dose for the party workers and it will prove beneficial for Congress in 2024 general elections.

“Today is the 54th day of Nyay Yatra. We are going to Banswara from Madhya Pradesh. Every section of the society came to our yatra in MP. This was a booster dose for the party. New life and new enthusiasm are visible in the party organization. I am confident that this visit will prove beneficial for us in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

I.N.D.I.A alliance rally in Mumbai on March 17

“There will be a rally of the I.N.D.I.A alliance in Mumbai on March 17. This will be the last program of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. We have invited all the 26 parties of the alliance. We hope everyone will come,” he added.

Wanted to hold a meeting like Indira Gandhi: Digvijaya

Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reminisced about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s visit to Ratlam back in 1979.

He said, “In 1979, Indira Gandhi had visited Sailana, Ratlam. A public meeting was organized here at 12 o'clock in the night. After this she went to Mandsaur to hold another meeting at 2 pm. We wanted to hold (Rahul Gandhi's) meeting here yesterday, but we missed it.”

He added that the tribal area has been a supporter of the Congress party for a long time. It was Congress that gave them (tribals) freedom. “Congress gave them lands. Gave jobs to their children and made them MLA, minister and chief minister,” he said.