 Congress Aims Big With Victory In 4 Poll-Bound States, Sachin Pilot Eyes 2024 Game Change
He underscored the significance of a cohesive partnership to challenge the BJP.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has expressed confidence that his party will secure victories in at least four states in the upcoming assembly polls, signaling a potential shift in the political landscape leading up to the 2024 general elections.

He dismissed speculation about discord within the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing disagreements, emphasizing the commitment of all members to collaborate on Lok Sabha seats after the polls.

During an interview on the campaign trail in Madhya Pradesh, Pilot underscored the Congress's strong position to win in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, projecting a significant political transformation. Pilot stated, "I am saying this with all the feedback that has been received, the response in our meetings and the lack of faith people have displayed in the BJP. So, in at least four states out of five, the Congress will form government, and that will be a clear indication as to which way the wind is blowing."

Regarding the INDIA bloc's response to the BJP's "Modi versus who" narrative, Pilot stressed a united front and the alliance's dedication to addressing public concerns. He underscored the significance of a cohesive partnership to challenge the BJP.

Pilot addressed concerns about potential conflicts within the alliance, acknowledging minor differences but emphasizing a united commitment to defeating the BJP. He asserted that the INDIA bloc's strength lies in its common goal of offering a better alternative to the nation.

Responding to BJP's accusations related to a murder case in Udaipur, Pilot condemned the crime and alleged close links between the perpetrators and the BJP. Pilot discussed the unique circumstances of the 2019 elections, including the Balakot incident, and pointed out the current demand for accountability, governance, and economic policies.

He suggested that the BJP's long tenure and the impact of inflation might pose challenges for the party in the 2024 elections. Pilot concluded by describing the 2024 elections as a "watershed moment" where the INDIA bloc aims to defeat the BJP-led NDA.

