 MP Elections 2023: 'Murdo Ka Ilaaj Ho Raha Hai Yaha… BJP Ki Technique Dekhiye' Rahul Gandhi Tears Into State Govt (WATCH)
As the election day looms just two days away, political tensions have heightened, with both major parties making last-minute appeals to voters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the run-up to the elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party, through a post shared by leader Randeep Surjewala, has intensified its criticism against the ruling BJP. The post features a video clip of Congress’ Tikamgarh rally where Rahul Gandhi can be heard accusing the BJP of treating the dead in the hospitals.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi remarks, "Mare huye logo ka ilaaj chal raha hai pradesh mein, dekho BJP ki technology, murdo ka ilaaj chal raha hai Madhya Pradesh mein"

The post aims to influence public opinion in the final days before the election, portraying the BJP's handling of the pandemic in a negative light. As both parties engage in a last-minute push to sway voters.

Khargone and Tikamgarh are identified as the focal points for this transformation. Surjewala's message echoes a call for change, emphasizing Congress's presence and its commitment to addressing various issues, including corruption, the well-being of farmers, youth, women, and the rights of marginalized communities.

