MP Elections 2023: 'Murdo Ka Ilaaj Ho Raha Hai Yaha… BJP Ki Technique Dekhiye' Rahul Gandhi Tears Into State Govt (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the run-up to the elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party, through a post shared by leader Randeep Surjewala, has intensified its criticism against the ruling BJP. The post features a video clip of Congress’ Tikamgarh rally where Rahul Gandhi can be heard accusing the BJP of treating the dead in the hospitals.

As the election day looms just two days away, political tensions have heightened, with both major parties making last-minute appeals to voters. The video showcases Rahul Gandhi expressing concern over the BJP's approach, specifically highlighting the alleged treatment of deceased individuals.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi remarks, "Mare huye logo ka ilaaj chal raha hai pradesh mein, dekho BJP ki technology, murdo ka ilaaj chal raha hai Madhya Pradesh mein"

अगर मध्यप्रदेश में बदलाव की आँधी देखनी है !



अगर मध्यप्रदेश में परिवर्तन की लहर देखनी है !



अगर भाजपाई भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ बग़ावत देखनी है!



अगर किसानों-युवाओं-महिलाओं के चेहरे की चमक देखनी है !



अगर दलितों-पिछड़ों के अधिकारों का संघर्ष देखना है!



तो आइए देखिये,

खड़गापुर,… pic.twitter.com/svR1bBlrMQ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 14, 2023

The post aims to influence public opinion in the final days before the election, portraying the BJP's handling of the pandemic in a negative light. As both parties engage in a last-minute push to sway voters.

Khargone and Tikamgarh are identified as the focal points for this transformation. Surjewala's message echoes a call for change, emphasizing Congress's presence and its commitment to addressing various issues, including corruption, the well-being of farmers, youth, women, and the rights of marginalized communities.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)