 Comedian Nalin Yadav Alleges Harassment By Ruling Party Affiliates, BJP Denies Claims
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreComedian Nalin Yadav Alleges Harassment By Ruling Party Affiliates, BJP Denies Claims

Comedian Nalin Yadav Alleges Harassment By Ruling Party Affiliates, BJP Denies Claims

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied these allegations on Tuesday, calling them an attempt by the 28-year-old comedian to gain cheap popularity.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Comedian Nalin Yadav from Madhya Pradesh has accused "some known affiliates of the ruling party" of harassing him and his younger brother for the past three years. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied these allegations on Tuesday, calling them an attempt by the 28-year-old comedian to gain cheap popularity.

Yadav's claims came after the administration sent him a notice about a problem he had two months ago with someone in Pithampur, a town 40 km away. The notice, given by a local official using a legal rule called Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), asks Yadav to explain why he shouldn't be asked to sign a document promising to keep the peace.

Read Also
Indore: Trial Run Begins In Rajwada, People Face Difficulty As Restrictions On Autos, e-rickshaws...
article-image

Yadav, a resident of Pithampur, was one of four people arrested alongside comedian Munawar Faruqui on January 1, 2021. This followed a complaint that objectionable remarks were made about Hindu deities during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore. The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court granted Yadav interim bail on February 26, 2021.

In an Instagram post late Sunday, Yadav stated, "In my hometown, I have a new identity as an anti-nationalist. There are a few people who are relatives and known affiliates of the ruling party, who have been harassing my brother and me for three years now." He further alleged that since his release from jail, he has not been able to stay home for more than three days in two years due to continuous harassment by local goons.

According to state BJP spokesperson Alok Dubey, the comedian was spreading false propaganda against the party to gain cheap publicity through social media.

Read Also
"Constitution Of India, Reservation And Democratic Principles Are In Danger," Says Congress' Jitu...
article-image

According to police officials, a person named Sawan Singh Dabar allegedly assaulted Yadav in Pithampur on March 24 this year over an "old enmity," leading to an FIR against Dabar for assault, abuse, and issuing threats. Dabar also lodged a complaint of assault against Yadav.

Due to the ongoing tension between Yadav and Dabar, the police requested the notice to both parties to maintain peace. Yadav's lawyer, Ashar Warsi, mentioned that they were considering legal options against the notice issued to the comedian.

Following a complaint by Nalin Yadav's younger brother Akash, an FIR was registered on November 21, 2023, at Sector Number-1 police station of Pithampur against local residents Uday Raghuvanshi and Krishna Thakur for assault, abuse, and issuing threats over an old dispute. The comedian alleges that different individuals from the same group in the Pithampur area have been constantly harassing him and his younger brother.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jabalpur Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voter Count, All You...

Jabalpur Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voter Count, All You...

Comedian Nalin Yadav Alleges Harassment By Ruling Party Affiliates, BJP Denies Claims

Comedian Nalin Yadav Alleges Harassment By Ruling Party Affiliates, BJP Denies Claims

MP Nursing College Scam: 66 'Unsuitable' Colleges To Be Shut Down Across 31 Districts; Check FULL...

MP Nursing College Scam: 66 'Unsuitable' Colleges To Be Shut Down Across 31 Districts; Check FULL...

Indore's Dust-Free Success: Respiratory Illness Cases Diminish In Air

Indore's Dust-Free Success: Respiratory Illness Cases Diminish In Air

Indore: Man Drives From Shirdi To Indore To Donate Rarest Bombay Blood Group To Woman

Indore: Man Drives From Shirdi To Indore To Donate Rarest Bombay Blood Group To Woman