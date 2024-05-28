Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over accusing the INDIA bloc of indulging in "vote bank politics" and said that the constitution of India, reservation and democratic principles were in danger.

After 75 years of independence, if all the blame goes on any governance, it is PM Modi's tenure, the congress leader said.

Patwari told ANI, "The constitution of India, reservation and democratic principles are in danger. The question arises in the country of freedom of media. After 75 years of independence, if all the blame goes on any governance, it is PM Modi's tenure. The reservation in the private sector was ended by the current government. BJP leaders continuously talk about changing the basic structure of the constitution and you (PM Modi) didn't not take any action on it. It means they have the support of PM Modi." The country has understood it, that is why there is an effect of these issues in the elections and that's why PM Modi has to speak on them, he added.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained why reservation had become a crucial issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, framing his narrative as a call to safeguard the constitutional principles and the rights of marginalised communities.

"I want to alert the SC, ST, OBC & other backward-class people because by keeping them in darkness they (opposition) are looting them. Election is such a time, that I should make the countrymen aware of the biggest crisis that is coming. Therefore, I have been explaining this to the people. The basic spirit of the Constitution of India is being violated and that too for the sake of vote bank politics... Those who call themselves well-wishers of the Dalits, Tribals, are in reality their staunch enemies...There is an imprint of the Muslim League in their manifesto...Do you want to destroy the coming generations also for the sake of vote-bank?... I will fight for the rights of my Dalit, Tribal, OBC brothers and sisters. And that's why I'm fighting the battle," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Congress' Jitu Patwari further alleged that corruption had increased during the tenure of PM Modi. Did ED and CBI take any action on people in power in the last 10 years? BJP has committed the biggest scam in the form of the electoral bond.