MP High Court Sends Notice To BJP's Imarti Devi After Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Seeks Withdrawal Of FIR Over 'Tasteless' Comment; Next Hearing On July 2 (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has sent notices to BJP leader Imarti Devi, the Dabra police station, and the state government, following Congress state chief Jitu Patwari's plea seeking withdrawal of the FIR against him.

The HC has sought responses from the abovementioned three parties, including complainant former minister Imarti Devi, while scheduling the next hearing for July 2. This comes after the state Congress chief filed a plea in the high court seeking withdrawal of the FIR lodged by former minister Imarti Devi under the SC/ST Act.

Patwari's petition claims that his statements have not offended Imarti Devi in any way.

Notably, a few days ago, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari allegedly passed an indecent comment against former minister Imarti Devi. Within hours, he even sought an apology, saying his words were taken in the wrong context and that Imarti Devi is like his elder sister. Paying no heed to Patwari's apology, the former minister filed an FIR against him under the SC/ST Act at Dabra police station.

The petition argues that the statements made by Jitu Patwari against Imarti Devi are being politicised. It claims that Imarti Devi has not been offended or insulted in any way by his statements, and no derogatory language has been used in the statements to disrespect her.

During the election campaign, Congress state president Jitu Patwari made controversial statements against Imarti Devi in Gwalior. Subsequently, Imarti Devi filed an FIR against Jitu Patwari under section 509 and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Dabra police station. Jitu Patwari has filed a petition in the High Court demanding the cancellation of this FIR.

After hearing the arguments, the High Court has issued notices to the respondents and sought their response. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 2.