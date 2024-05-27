Indore Ward 65 Corporator Goes Half-Naked To Protest Irregular Water Supply Amid Soaring Temperature (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an unique form of protest, the corporator of Ward 65 on Saturday protested below waterhead tank near Baileshwar Mahadev Temple by getting half-naked after getting troubled with irregular water supply in the area.

The area corporator Kamlesh Karla who was on protest said, “Its been two months that we are not receiving proper water supply in my ward (Sindhi Colony ward). Water is coming only for five to ten minutes.”

I have tried meeting the concerned officials but no one heard me and they are continuously ignoring my phone calls.

He said that the water from the same tank is supplied to Ward No 62 and 63 which are also facing such problem.

He alleged that the IMC workers used to fill tanks from this overhead tank and sells it in the area in Rs 600 for Narmada Water and also Rs 400 for bore-well water.

“Only 10 per cent of wall is opened of our water supply line because of which the water tank could not be able to get filled properly and supply remain affected,” said Karla.

The residents of the area also joined him in protest and raised slogans against district administration.

IMC officials said that the distribution of water is done accordingly. Problem has been heard of this area and its resolution is under process.

Narmada Waterline burst at Teen Imli Square

On Saturday evening, Narmada waterline at Teen Imli Square burst which caused gallons of water to flow over the road and caused trouble to commuters. The road got filled with water and people passing through square, especially two-wheeler riders remained troubled. The officials of IMC took the call and started repairing work by night hours.