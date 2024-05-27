Indore: Gusty Winds Prevent Plane From Landing, Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Bhopal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bad weather conditions disrupted flights at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport on Sunday evening, particularly affecting an IndiGo flight arriving from Hyderabad. Flight 6E-6915, scheduled to land in Indore at 3:35 pm, encountered strong winds upon arrival, making it unsafe to land.

The aircraft, with 191 passengers on board, circled Indore airspace for about 30 minutes before being diverted to Bhopal at 4:05 pm due to persistent high wind speed. Airport authorities confirmed the weather impact, noting that the sudden change in conditions necessitated the diversion.

‘Due to high wind speed, it was not safe for the plane to land in Indore, hence it was diverted to Bhopal,’ an airport official stated. After landing safely in Bhopal, the flight remained there until the weather improved. It took off from Bhopal and returned to Indore, landing at 6:00 pm. The flight then continued its journey to Mumbai, departing Indore at 6:30 pm with passengers.

IMC Starts Fire Safety Inspections At Malls, Game Zones

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing the directives from the government, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched a 10-day proactive campaign to enhance fire safety measures across the city and identify buildings, especially the commercial ones, without proper safety equipment and permissions.

FP Photo

In response to fire incidents in Rajkot and Delhi, the campaign targeting malls, restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, auditoriums, market game zones and other crowded areas has been initiated. Led by special fire officer Vinod Mishra, IMC teams have started conducting mandatory fire safety checks and mock drills in high-risk establishments and crowded area.

A list of buildings without proper safety measures and permissions will be prepared and handed over to municipal commissioner Shivam Verma. “This initiative aims to prevent accidental fires and educate citizens on proper evacuation procedures,” Verma said. IMC along with fire department conducted a mock drill at Treasure Island Mall.