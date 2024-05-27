Nautapa Day 2: Light Showers, Gusty Winds Provide Relief From Soaring Temperature In Indore | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather and light showers in many parts of the city on Sunday brought pleasant surprise to citizens, thanks to moisture incursion from cyclone Remal. The change in weather has provided the much-needed relief from soaring temperature for the last few days, on the second day of Nautapa. The day began with the sun shining brightly and the temperature rising swiftly.

However, dark clouds coupled with gusty winds in the evening turned conditions pleasant. The weathermen forecast that same weather conditions would prevail on Monday but temperature will continue to remain above 43 degrees Celsius.

According to officials of regional meteorological department, ‘There are three cyclonic circulations in lower tropospheric levels, 1st over south-west Rajasthan, 2nd over north-west Uttar Pradesh and 3rd over north-east Assam. Under their influence, moisture incursion has taken place from cyclone Remal, hitting the coasts of West Bengal region.’ The weatherman has forecast that temperature will rise again and it may increase above 44 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 43.3 degrees Celsius and night temperature on Saturday was four degrees above normal and recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius.