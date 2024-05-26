Overheard In Bhopal: Collector’s Wish, Faux Pas, Axiom Is Transfer & More |

Craving for carrots

The director of a department has swung into action to remove its Principal Secretary (PS). The director got posting to the department to make offstage deals; and the brother of a politician played an important role in it. Now, the politician’s brother and the director want to take sweetener. But the PS has become a drag on their backstage deals. The files related to any work move further only after the approval of the PS who goes by the rule book. He signs any paper only after flipping through it. PS plugs up any proposal put up by the director. He has clearly told the director that he will not do anything wrong under anyone’s pressure. The politician’s brother wants an IAS officer to dance to his tune. Now, the politician’s relative is searching for an officer who can replace the PS to help him snap up the department. The PS whose roots are too strong to be dislodged from the department. The PS has the support of an important organisation. The answer to whether the politician’s brother or the PS will have the last laugh lies only in the womb of time.

Want rehabilitation

An IAS officer, who is about to retire, is trying for rehabilitation. The officer has set his eyes on the post of information commissioner. He is using his clout in politics as well as in bureaucracy to hit the jackpot. As well as pleading with the higher-ups in the government to appoint him information commissioner, he has sought the help of an important leader of the ruling party for the job. Likewise, another officer, who has already retired, is making efforts to make his wife information commissioner. He is using his clout in the ruling party to achieve the target. The retired officer wanted to contest the Vidhan Sabha election, but his desires remained unfulfilled. Now, he wants to get his wife rehabilitated through a powerful leader of the ruling party. Because of his proximity to the ruling party, he thinks his wife will get the position. Nevertheless, as there are many candidates for the post, their road to success is not going to be easy.

Faux pas

Many people are chin wagging over a clanger at the farewell party of an IPS officer known for courting controversies. Sitting of a woman at a place meant for the IPS officer’s wife created an awkward situation for him. As Sahib is not on good terms with his family, his wife was not present at the party. Mistaking the woman for his wife, those who were present on the occasion made her sit beside him. After a while, when it came to light that the woman was not his wife, those who made her sit beside him sought an apology from her requesting her to take a seat at a place meant for her. Those who attended the bash were cheesed off with Sahib’s long speech in which he spared no effort to praise himself. What is interesting about him is that in the assembly election, he sought a ticket from the Congress, but he wanted to contest the parliamentary election on the BJP ticket. Both the parties have, however, refused to oblige him.

Axiom is transfer

A secretary-rank IAS officer is making efforts for transfer. The officer was holding an important position in the previous regime. After the new government was formed, Sahib was sent to the loop line. But for holding an important position in the mainstream administration in the previous regime, he had no other faults. The officer wants to get out of the loop line after the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct. The higher-ups in the government also agree that he should get an important department. The top bosses have assured the officer that he will be given an important position after the Lok Sabha election. The senior officers could not help him because of the reasons for which he was transferred from his previous department. There are reports that this secretary-rank officer is an expert in making offstage deals. Thus, he is trying to return to such a position that may help him get carrots.

Where to keep it?

A bureaucrat is searching for land. Sahib has made a lot of money through underhand deals. Now, he is trying to invest it in purchasing land. He is interacting with brokers and talking about such plots whose registration value is not much and can be bought in exchange for cash. He wants to buy some plots in the name of his relatives. Although he wants to keep it a secret affair, yet it has come to light through the brokers that the officer wants to invest his cabbages in land. Sahib has received a huge amount of cash through backhanders. Instead of keeping the cash in any other places, he wants to invest it without any delay. Sahib is also keeping an eye on some land where the government wants to set up some big projects. So, he wants to buy those plots so that he should get good prices. He is working towards this direction, too. He is ready to buy plots even in small districts.

Collector’s wish

A collector is lobbying for an important district. He has been looking for a powerful position since the day the government was changed in the state. Because Sahib had been associated with the head of the state even before the latter’s taking over the reins of power after the assembly election, the officer expected that he would be transferred to an important district. He set his eyes on two districts, and tried to get posting in one of them – though he did not succeed. Although many officers were transferred, yet he did not get the command of an important district. Once the Model Code of Conduct is lifted, there will be administrative reshuffles. So, the officer has started lobbying for transfer. One of the districts, which the officer has set his eyes on, is the hometown of the head of the state. There are talks about his transfer there. He may also be posted to another place of his choice. In any case, the officer wants to go to any of the two districts.