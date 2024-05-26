Madhya Pardesh Political Punch: Who's Praying For Rival’s Win, Who Yearn For Power?

Madhya Pardesh Political Punch | FP Cartoon

Fear of defeat

Fear of facing their opponents in the election ring has cost two women politicians of the ruling party dear. It has ruined their political career. The BJP leadership is in no mood to give them any position – either in the government or in the party organisation. One of them refused to fight the assembly election, anticipating that the BJP had barely had any chance to form a government. Nevertheless, after the BJP convincingly won the election and formed a government, she craved for a place in the Upper House, but the party’s central leadership even declined to discuss the topic. They decided to keep her away from any position in the party or in the government. Similar is the condition of another woman politician because of her refusal to contest the previous election. The party is not going to give her any position. Nor is it ready to assign her any work. There are reports that the leader is roaming alone in the places of pilgrimage.

Yearn for power

A leader of the BJP has set his eyes on the post of party’s state president. As he has familial ties with the party’s national president, he has access to the house of the party’s boss. On the ground of his association with the national president, he yearns for the coveted job in the state. He has also discussed the matter with the national leaders of the ruling party, but he did not get any assurance from them. His stature in politics is not so high that his name may figure in a discussion for the post of party’s state unit president. Nor is the party taking him seriously. He wanted the party to send him to the Rajya Sabha if he was not made the party’s state unit president. Before the assembly election, he was given a position after the central leadership’s interference. But after the assembly election, the new regime stripped him off the position. About this leader it is said though he may neither be sent to the Upper House nor made president of the party’s state president, yet he is set to get an important position after the Lok Sabha election.

Praying for rival’s win

A leader of the BJP who has set his eyes on a seat of the Rajya Sabha is praying for the victory of a Congress leader. Because the Congress leader is a Rajya Sabha member, if he wins the election, the seat will fall vacant; but it will go to the BJP. He is praying for the victory of his rival, so that he may have an opportunity to go to the Upper House. Similarly, another RS seat may fall vacant if a member of the BJP in the Upper House, also contesting the parliamentary election, wins his seat. The politician thinks if there is a by-election only for one seat, his chances for going to the Upper House are dim. If both seats fall vacant, then only he has an opportunity to hit the jackpot. This politician did not canvass for the Congress candidate, but since the day he came to know that if the rival contender won the seat it would go to the BJP, he has begun to pray for the opponent’s victory.



Then it didn’t happen

A renowned Bollywood actor, fielded by the ruling party from a constituency in Himachal Pradesh to fight the 2024 parliamentary election, was likely to throw down the gauntlet from the Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh to the then Congress’s big cheese Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2019. But her plans to go to the Lok Sabha fell through. There may have been many reasons for it. Yet one of them may have been that her craving for contesting an election was not as intense then as it is today. She returned to the tinsel town and performed in many Bollywood runaway successes. She, however, decided to throw her hat into the ring in the current Lok Sabha election. But the political scene in the country is very different from what it was in 2019. Scindia, whom she would have confronted should she have been given a ticket then, is in the same political outfit on whose ticket she is also contesting the current election. Now that both are riding the same boat, only the Helmsman knows who will reach the coast at the shore of the day.

Our Master’s Plan

The Master is keen to carry out a Plan to give the state capital the much-needed relief from gasping in hit-or-miss growth that the city has seen for many years. So, he is working hard to implement the Master Plan which was in a frozen state because of the objections raised by his own party legislators at the beginning of his government’s tenure in office. The points the legislators raised were that there were many flaws in it – so the Plan needed the Master’s touch. Nonetheless, nobody in the directorate of Town and Country Planning ever says anything about the weak spots in it. Once a powerful minister announced the cancellation of the Plan without his Master’s knowledge. So angry was the Boss that he condemned the act of the minister concerned. Sources said the Master himself wanted to declare the cancellation of the previous Plan. The residents of Bhopal are longing to see what their Master has in the Plan.

Frills of Reels

Many leaders in the opposition camp have been given important responsibilities in the party a few days before the Lok Sabha election. Such leaders, instead of applying oil to the rusty hinges of the grand old party, are busy getting views from their near and dear ones on the social media platform over the jobs they have been assigned. Their purpose is to get a pat on the back from the party bosses and make their presence felt on the social media platform. One such leader, so keen to gain cheap popularity, that he has made Instagram Reels of his activities and uploaded them on social media. His idea became an instant hit among his colleagues who, too, followed his footsteps. Now, all are busy making Reels of their activities and uploading them on the social media, forgetting their real job – to provide the organisation a stick to walk with.