Indore: Trial Run Begins In Rajwada, People Face Difficulty As Restrictions On Autos, e-rickshaws Come Into Effect

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the plan to restrict autos and e-rickshaws plying in Rajwada area on a 7-day trial basis began from Monday, people faced difficulties reaching their destinations near the city's heart.

However, the plan had given a good time to commuters passing from Rajwada as they experienced a smooth ride uninterrupted by autos and e-rickshaws.

In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion at Rajwada Square, the movement of autos and e-rickshaws has been temporarily banned. This measure is being implemented for a trial period of just 7 days, with further decisions to be based on the outcome observed during this time.

On the first day of the trial, the police barricaded eight main routes leading to Rajwada as part of traffic diversion plan. This means that e-rickshaws and autos can only travel up to Krishnapura Bridge from MG Road towards Rajwada. DCP (Traffic) Arvind Tiwari conducted an assessment of the area on Sunday and informed that the trial period of seven days has been initiated.

Following the ban on entry for autos and e-rickshaws, women and children continued to suffer in the scorching sun. A female passenger travelling in an auto expressed, "Our troubles have increased after e-rickshaws stopped operating. The rickshaw drivers have also raised their rates. It's difficult to walk in intense heat. The administration should find a solution to this as well."

If one observes the situation at Rajwada Square on Saturday and compares it to Monday, they would be immensely surprised. Saturday was characterised by heavy traffic, with rickshaws bustling in from all directions, while Monday presented a stark contrast with remarkably empty roads.

Regarding the situation, DCP (Traffic) Arvind Tiwari remarked that the move is proving to be right and the situation is expected to improve further soon.

These decision was made during a meeting of the Road Safety Committee held under the chairmanship of Collector Asheesh Singh at the Collector's office on Friday.