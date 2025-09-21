 Central Bureau Of Narcotics Intercepts 1 Kg MDMA Drugs On Mhow-Neemuch Road In Madhya Pradesh
The truck was destined for delivery to another smuggler in Gujarat

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) received major success in its campaign against drug trafficking.

Acting on a tip-off, CBN team intercepted a truck on the Mhow-Neemuch Road on Saturday and recovered approximately 1 kg MDMA drugs from a secret compartment inside the truck.

A person was arrested and the truck was confiscated. The CBN's Jaora cell received information about a large consignment of MDMA being transported in a truck from Maharashtra.

The truck was destined for delivery to another smuggler in Gujarat. Subsequently, a team of CBN officers was formed and dispatched to monitor the suspected route.

The team identified and stopped a suspicious truck on the Mhow-Neemuch road in front of Patra Dhaba in Hasanpalia village, Jaora tehsil under Ratlam district.

Upon interrogation, the truck driver initially attempted to mislead the officers, however, he later admitted that the drugs were hidden in a specially designed secret compartment inside the truck's air filter.

A thorough search of the truck was not possible on the spot, so the team brought it to the CBN office in Jaora.

After several hours of intensive investigation, three packets were recovered from the secret compartment inside the air filter. These packets contained a total of 0.939 kg of MDMA.

Officials said that the smugglers had hidden the drug under 530 sacks of corn to avoid suspicion. The CBN has seized the truck, the corn and the recovered MDMA.

A case was registered against the arrested person under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.

