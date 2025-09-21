 23-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Hangs Herself To Death In MP's Jabalpur; Family Alleges Dowry Torture By In-Laws
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): 23-year-old newly married woman hanged herself to death after allegedly being tortured and beaten by her in-laws over dowry demands in Jabalpur on Sunday.

Family members allege that Sudha was constantly harassed by her in-laws for bringing less dowry. They alleged that she was first killed and then hanged to make it appear as a suicide.

Sudha Lodhi, reportedly hanged herself to death in Katangi area of Jabalpur district, sparking shock and anger in the local community.

Sudha, a resident of Chargaon village, was married to Virendra Thakur of Katangi on March 6, 2025.

Just six months into her marriage, her sudden death has raised questions among family and villagers.

Her family said she faced regular taunts and mental pressure. About 20 days ago, Sudha had visited her parents’ home and stayed there for around 15 days, sharing her troubles and stating that she was being mentally tortured at her in-laws’ house.

Despite this, she returned to her husband’s home a few days ago.

On Sunday, her family was informed that Sudha had died by hanging. When they reached Katangi from Patan, they alleged that she was first killed and then hanged to make it appear as a suicide.

Her uncle, Jageshwar Singh Thakur, claimed that her in-laws’ continuous harassment led to her death and demanded strict action against them.

Katangi police have registered a case and begun an investigation. The body was sent for postmortem, and the report is awaited. Police said the case is being investigated at the SDOP level due to the suspicious nature of the death.

Statements from Sudha’s family are being recorded, and the scope of the investigation includes dowry harassment and possible murder.

Villagers have expressed anger and concern over the incident. The truth will be revealed only after the postmortem report and detailed police inquiry.

