'Cell shocking': Temporary jail for 'offenders' in Indore can be a covid super spreader

Indore: Sample this... you leave your home in these times of crises to arrange for provision for your family and the police stop you suspecting you to be a Covidiot. Not satisfied with your reasoning, the cops detain you in a temporary jail for hours and mind you, your phone will be seized by the men in khaki. In these trying times, you can't even pass on information to your family. Imagine the plight?

Several such cases are being reported from the Temporary Jail set up at Snehlataganj for those who are habitual offenders and in the process, some genuine persons also suffer.

On Friday, Free Press visited the jail and tried to talk to people who were "prisoned" there. One out of 10 on an average was taken to prison without any valid reason… the genuine persons are helpless… in front of the might of the police and the administration.