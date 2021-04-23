Bhopal: BMC staff, cops face-off over sealed, barricaded roads, no signage to help people

BHOPAL: The barricades in and around the city are not only causing trouble for people who are going out for genuine reasons, but also for those manning the emergency services like fire brigade and civic body employees.

It is leading to altercations between the police and BMC employees and in one case it even led to a scuffle when the BMC staff tried to cross a barricaded road.

Police have sealed a few roads and have put up barricades on some others. But, due to the sealed and barricaded roads, people are having a tough time reaching their destination and are often moving in circles. What is worse, there are no signboards to point which roads the people can use.