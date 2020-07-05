CBSE partners with Facebook to provide training on digital safety

Indore: Virtual classes are just the first steps towards the future of education expansion, in fact, augmented/virtual reality are likely to be an essential part of teaching process. Citing the importance of such technical skills, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) partnered with Facebook to provide student training on digital safety and online well-being and teacher training on augmented/ virtual reality. Registrations for the free training program begin from July 6, i.e. today.

“Immersive technology such as Augmented Reality is going to be one of the most significant technologies of the future, NASSCOM in its report ‘Augmented/Virtual Reality Next Big Thing of Digital Environment’ suggested all key industries will leverage these technologies,” Dr Biswajit Saha CBSE Director (Training & Skill Education) said.

Further, the board added that at the same time, with growing internet access and usage, online abuse, bullying, misinformation, fake news, internet addiction etc. are increasingly becoming important issues to deal with.

“Several people are dealing with anxiety, stress due to physical distancing and loss of jobs due to COVID-19. Besides, the closure of schools has created a need, now more than ever for teachers and students to connect online,” Saha said.