CBSE partners with Facebook to provide training on digital safety

Indore: Virtual classes are just the first steps towards the future of education expansion, in fact, augmented/virtual reality are likely to be an essential part of teaching process. Citing the importance of such technical skills, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) partnered with Facebook to provide student training on digital safety and online well-being and teacher training on augmented/ virtual reality. Registrations for the free training program begin from July 6, i.e. today.
“Immersive technology such as Augmented Reality is going to be one of the most significant technologies of the future, NASSCOM in its report ‘Augmented/Virtual Reality Next Big Thing of Digital Environment’ suggested all key industries will leverage these technologies,” Dr Biswajit Saha CBSE Director (Training & Skill Education) said.
Further, the board added that at the same time, with growing internet access and usage, online abuse, bullying, misinformation, fake news, internet addiction etc. are increasingly becoming important issues to deal with.
“Several people are dealing with anxiety, stress due to physical distancing and loss of jobs due to COVID-19. Besides, the closure of schools has created a need, now more than ever for teachers and students to connect online,” Saha said.
He quoted the importance of ability to navigate through these challenges and situations
Considering this, CBSE has partnered with Facebook India to launch free and comprehensive training program for teachers and students of its affiliated schools in following areas in the first phase from August - November 2020 in virtual mode. All participants will receive a joint e-certificate from CBSE and Facebook, on successful completion of the course.
The training program will be of three weeks in which 10,000 teachers will be trained on augmented reality and 10,000 students will be trained on digital safety and well-being. Under the digital safety category, students will be trained about digital safety and Instagram Toolkit.
The registration process will be held from July 6 to 20. The programme for teachers will be launched on August 10 while the students training will begin from August 6.
As shared by the board, in the second phase, CBSE will introduce the training program on digital safety and augmented reality for 30,000 students in each category.
Schools have to online nominate their teachers and students for the training programs separately at www.cbseacademic.nic.in/fb/facebookforeducation.html.
