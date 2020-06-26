SC approves CBSE plan; board to declare result by July 15

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that the results for class 10 and 12 exams will be declared by July 15.

According to Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the exams which were pending due to the COVID-19 situation have been cancelled. "Results will now be declared following an alternate assessment scheme. Class 12 students will get an option to appear for exams later to improve their score. However, for students who chose for sit for exams, their marks in the exams will be treated as the final score," Bhardwaj said in an official notification.

"Class 10 students will not get the chance to appear for improvement exam. Their result declared by the board shall be treated final," he added.