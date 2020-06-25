FPJ Fast Facts: Everything you need to know about CBSE Class 10, Class 12, ICSE, ISC, NEET and JEE this year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today informed the Supreme Court that it decided to cancel the pending exams for class 10. However, the board, for Class 12 students, gave an option to either get marks on the basis of an internal assessment or appear for an exam later.

Here is a quick summarisation of all the details we know so far about the various exams:

CBSE Board

CBSE cancelled the exam for class 10. For class 12 students, it gave an option to either get marks on the basis of an internal assessment or appear for an exam later. The assessment will be done on the basis of the last 3 exams.

Council for The Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE)

CISCE also cancelled the ICSE/ class 10 and ISC/ class 12 exams. However, it is yet to share the exact marking scheme.

NEET UG Exam

Medical entrance exam NEET UG 2020 was scheduled on the 3 May 2020. However, National Testing Agency (NTA) has already postponed the exam to 26th July.

JEE Main Exam

Entrance test for engineering - JEE is usually conducted in April. However, NTA has already postponed the exam to 18th July to 23rd July.