Madhya Pradesh: General promotion order not issued due to ABPV, files of technical education dept, HED pending in CMO

The state government has yet to issue an order on a decision to give general promotion to more than 20 students of the higher education department and those of the technical education department.
The decision, taken due to the corona pandemic and to benefit the students, has been drawn into mire of political slugfest between two student wings supported by the Congress and the BJP respectively.
As the files of both the departments are pending in the chief minister’s secretariat, the government could not issue an order.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is opposed to the decision, which has prevented government to issue the order.
The right-wing student union thinks that the National Students Union of India is backed by the Congress will take the credit for it. The NSUI demanded general promotion for students of the higher education department and those of technical education department.
Now, the ABVP is mounting pressure on government for not issuing the order because the decision seems to have been taken under NSUI’s pressure. As the ABPV opposed the decision on general promotion in Maharashtra, they are against it in MP, too.
According to sources, state BJP president VD Sharma, who was a leader of ABVP, is holding discussion with office bearers of student wing. Sharma is trying to find out a quick solution to it. Sources further said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussion with the ABVP office bearers about it on phone. Chouhan wants no opposition to the decision.
According to government’s decision, the students of the first year and those of the second year will be given general promotion.
The highest mark each student obtained during the first year and second year would be given to each of them in the final year.
Nevertheless, if the students of final year want, they can take the examinations.
The general promotion formula is applicable to the students of the technical institutions too. According to the formula, the highest marks obtained by a student in all the seven semesters will be given to him in the final semester. Students can also take examinations, if they wish.
Both the departments have to issue orders. The higher education department has to take a decision on those who want to take private examination.
Nevertheless, two weeks have passed since the decision was taken, but the government has yet to issue an order on it.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)