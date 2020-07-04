Madhya Pradesh: General promotion order not issued due to ABPV, files of technical education dept, HED pending in CMO

The state government has yet to issue an order on a decision to give general promotion to more than 20 students of the higher education department and those of the technical education department.

The decision, taken due to the corona pandemic and to benefit the students, has been drawn into mire of political slugfest between two student wings supported by the Congress and the BJP respectively.

As the files of both the departments are pending in the chief minister’s secretariat, the government could not issue an order.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is opposed to the decision, which has prevented government to issue the order.

The right-wing student union thinks that the National Students Union of India is backed by the Congress will take the credit for it. The NSUI demanded general promotion for students of the higher education department and those of technical education department.