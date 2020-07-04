Madhya Pradesh: Girls shine in state board class 10 exams, 65.87% girls' and 60.09% boys' student passed

The results for class 10 of MP Board was released on Saturday and it was again girls who owned the throne. 62.84% students passed which is almost 1% higher than last year (61.32%) . Among them 65.97% girl students and 60.09% boy students passed. 15 students have secured the first position with full 300 points. It has 3 students from Guna and a student Karnika Manoj Mishra from Bhopal.

The board has uploaded this result in 4 government websites and two apps on mobile phones. This time more than 11 lakh students appeared in the 10th examination. The result delayed because of corona epidemic. This time the board's results are released separately and there will be no program.

The list of 15 students securing first position:

Abhinav Sharma

Laksdeep Dhakkad

Priyank Raghuvanshi

Pawan Bhargava

Chatur Kumar Tripathi

Hariom Patidar

Rajnandini Saxena

Siddharth Singh Shekhawat

Harsh Pratap Singh

Kavita Lodhi

Muskan Malviya

Devanshi Raghuvanshi

Karnika Mishra

Prashant Vishwakarma

Vedica Vishwakarma

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exam this year. The examinations were postponed due to the lockdown. It had all the exams to be held from 20 March to 31 March. The exams of visually impaired students with disabilities from 1 to 11 April were also canceled. For the first time in 30 years, the results of 10th and 12th are being declared separately. The 12th result will come in the third week of July.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Education Department closed all schools and colleges due to the transition. The state government had decided to close government and private schools and educational institutions by June 30 to prevent infection with the coronavirus. It was later extended to 31 July. After the order of the government, the education department issued its orders.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on May 16 that there would be no remaining papers of class X. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of all the papers of the high school so far. There were no first, second and third language papers of 10th standard. For the 12th Higher Secondary School, the rest of the examination papers were taken. These exams took place between 8 June and 16 June.