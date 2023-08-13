Case Of Robber Bride: Bride-To-Be Tries To Abscond From Court On Getting Money In Khandwa | Representative Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): One more case of run-away bride was reported in Khandwa district where a bride-to-be girl vanished from the court premises as soon as she got money but her plan to run away failed as the alert father of the groom caught her and her alleged father as they were escaping in an auto and handed them over to the Kotwali police.

The accused have been booked for cheating. According to information, the incident was reported on Saturday at local court premises when the bride and groom-to-be reached there with their respective families.

As per the complainant Shiva Limba, 33, a resident of Jamlikala village of Khandwa district his father a few days back came in contact with one Santosh of Khedi village.

Since he was acquainted with him, he asked him to find a bride for his son. On this, Santosh told him that he knows a family who wanted to marry off their daughter but were demanding Rs 50,000. After negotiation, it was decided that the groom’s side would give Rs 45,000 to the bride’s side.

The groom's father told that on August 9, Santosh met him along with son Dhanraj at Mata Chowk. He had a girl named Kamala with him. Here he gave Rs 35,000 in advance to Santosh. Santosh said that if the marriage does not happen, I will return your money.

On Friday, a day after taking the money, he called Santosh to the court along with the girl Kamla for the marriage. In the afternoon, both came to the court, where he handed over the remaining Rs 10,000 to Kamla and asked Kamla to complete the marriage documents.

But she escaped from there on the pretext of going to the bathroom. After a few minutes, Santosh and his son Dhanraj also went away. After this Shiva shared the entire incident with his father.

Both of them started searching for Kamla, Santosh and Dhanraj. They saw Kamla and Santosh running away sitting in the auto, chased and caught them.

Later they were handed over to the Kotwali police. Kotwali police station in-charge Balram Singh Rathore said that on the complaint of Limba, a case has been registered against Santosh, Dhanraj and Kamla, all residents of Khedi village for cheating.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)