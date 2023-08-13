'Took Blessings From Guardian Of Bhojpuri': BJP MP Nirahua Meets Lalu Prasad Yadav; Shares Pics

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Azamgarh and popular Bhojpuri actor/singer Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' on Sunday (August 13) met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Dinesh Lal Yadav, through his Twitter handle 'Nirahua Hindustani' shared picture of him touching Lalu Prasad's feet and taking the senior leader's blessings. Dinesh Lal Yadav said in his post that he met Lalu Prasad Yadav for the first time after the RJD leader underwent transplant.

Read Also RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav returns to India after a successful kidney transplant surgery

In a post shared on Twitter in Bhojpuri, Dinesh Lal Yadav tweeted, "Today, I took blessings from the guardian of Bhojpuri society, RJD national president Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav and asked him about his health. This was our first meeting after Lalu ji's kidney transplant. We had a long discussion regarding Bhojpuri," said Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nirahua's successful foray into politics

Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, is a famous Bhojpuri singer and actor. Nirahua entered politics before the 2019 general elections and had contested against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav from the Azamgarh seat. Though Nirahua lost that election, he got a chance again after Akhilesh Yadav had to vacate the seat following his election as an MLA. Akhilesh had to choose between MLA and MP seat as a public representative cannot hold both posts at the same time. Naturally, Akhilesh chose to be MLA as he also had to be the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in UP assembly, as his party won the most number of seats after the BJP, which won a clear majority in UP.

The by-elections held in Azamgarh gave Nirahua a chance to contest as an MP from the seat once again. This time, he won the elections on the BJP ticket and became the third known Bhojpuri actor/singer to become a member of parliament (MP) after Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari of BJP.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)