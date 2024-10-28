Bridging Borders: IIM Indore Signs MoU With Norway & China To Enhance Global Education Landscape

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore continues to expand its global footprint with the recent signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Kristiania University College in Norway and Soochow University in China. These collaborations have elevated its network to 60 partner institutions across 24 countries. These strategic collaborations emphasize IIM Indore’s commitment to creating robust academic partnerships that offer enriched learning and research opportunities.

The first MoU was signed by Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, alongside Dr. Kristi Bache, Pro-rector of Research and Artistic Development at Kristiania University College. The second MoU was signed by Prof. Rai and Prof. Bo Feng, Dean of the Business School at Soochow University. Prof. Rai expressed enthusiasm about both collaborations.

Signing the MoU with Soochow University, he said, “Our vision aligns closely with that of Soochow University, which is to foster innovative and responsible business leaders while integrating the concept of sustainable development into our business knowledge. This partnership not only strengthens our ties with this esteemed institution but also enhances our ability to cultivate globally aware leaders.”

Prof. Rai stated, “IIM Indore’s mission to bridge academia and real-world application resonates strongly with the values held by Kristiania University College. We are eager to learn from their experiences in sustainable development and innovative practices, which will enhance our educational offerings.”

Prof. Bo Feng of Soochow University highlighted that their core values—Authenticity, Accountability, Appreciation, and Advancement—align well with IIM Indore’s vision of nurturing socially conscious and innovative business leaders.

The MoU with Kristiania University College aims to promote academic exchanges and collaborative research, encouraging the exchange of faculty and students, as well as creating opportunities for joint research in areas of shared interest.