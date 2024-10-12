IIM Indore’s Hosts International Conference On Garbage-Free Cities

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore’s Centre of Excellence on Waste Management and WASH – Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, ANVESHAN, organised an international conference titled “Towards Garbage-Free Cities: Innovations in Waste Management and Sustainability” on Thursday.

Organised in partnership with Union MoHUA, the event witnessed eminent experts, academics, and thought leaders from across the globe. It aimed to encourage a dialogue on sustainable waste management practices and promote innovative solutions for cleaner cities. In his inaugural address, IIM Indore director prof Himanshu Rai emphasised the importance of extending the traditional "3Rs" of waste management—Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle—to include a fourth crucial element: Refuse.

He advocated that while people are often encouraged to reduce, reuse, and recycle waste, it is equally important to refuse the unnecessary use of products that contribute to waste generation. By refusing items that are not essential, we can address the root of the problem and minimise waste creation right at the source. Rai also highlighted IIM Indore’s initiatives in this area, such as promoting a zero-waste campus, implementing waste segregation, and encouraging sustainable practices across the institute, setting an example for others to follow.

Speaking of ANVESHAN’s state-of-the-art facilities, Rai said that the Centre of Excellence will also support collaborations, mentorship, and training for startups and various stakeholders to drive impactful change. It will also encourage interdisciplinary research, public-private collaborations, and community-driven initiatives in waste management and the WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) sector.

“Our goal with ANVESHAN is to build a robust ecosystem that supports cutting-edge research and drives the development of solutions that are both contextually relevant and globally applicable,” stated Rai. “By connecting academia, industry, and civic bodies, we aim to make IIM Indore a pioneer in sustainability initiatives, and conferences like these will help us achieve our goal.”

IIM Director Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, |

The conference featured a series of keynote addresses by experts from the USA, UK and Italy. Prof Uttiyo Raychaudhuri, vice provost for internationalisation from the University of Denver, shared insights on “Regenerative Futures”. He emphasised the need to Rethink, Reimagine, and Rework our approach towards sustainability and waste management. He encouraged individuals to reflect on their role in the world, considering not just what they consume, but also why they consume it.

Raychaudhuri stressed that with only one blue planet to protect, we need to understand the importance of doing this not just for self, but for our families, communities, and the universe at large. Prof. Andrea Sianesi, dean from Politecnico di Milano, spoke on “Fashion, Design, and Luxury Urban Circularity Framework”, showcasing innovative practices in Milan aimed at integrating sustainability into the luxury sector.

He emphasised the significance of integrating sustainability-driven business models into organisations, especially within the fashion, luxury, and design sectors. He pointed out that developing a circular and environmentally sustainable industrial paradigm is essential due to its wide-reaching social and economic impacts.

Belgin Okay-Somerville, senior lecturer, University of Glasgow, explored “A Human Sustainability Approach to Waste-Free Cities”, highlighting the importance of human-centered strategies in achieving sustainable urban ecosystems. She also spoke about the importance of innovation for the common good, emphasising the need to prioritise wellbeing and human sustainability.