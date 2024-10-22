 IIM Indore To Empower Military Officers With Strategic Expertise Army Officers To Learn Logistics & Supply
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable stride toward enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Army and contributing to the nation’s strategic preparedness, Indian Institute of Management Indore has partnered with the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla to conduct specialised management development programmes (MDPs) on Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

The MoU, signed by IIM Indore director prof HimanshuRai and Air Commodore AVG Patnaik, secretary AMSB, HQ ARTRAC, on Tuesday, highlights IIM Indore's commitment to empowering military officers with strategic expertise, reinforcing the institution's unwavering dedication to strengthening the country’s defence forces and overall nation-building efforts.

This pact, valid for three financial years—2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28—demonstrates a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing the knowledge and operational efficiency of senior officers of the Indian Army. The MDPs will be facilitated by IIM Indore’s world-class faculty and will take place under the aegis of the Army Management Studies Board (AMSB) and ARTRAC. Rai highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, “At IIM Indore, we believe in shaping leaders who can respond to the complex and dynamic challenges of today’s world.

Through this MoU, we are honoured to contribute once again to the Indian Army’s readiness and operational excellence by imparting advanced management skills. This programme aligns with our mission of nation-building and supporting our defence forces with intellectual and professional rigor.” IIM Indore has previously collaborated with the Indian Army on various occasions, delivering impactful programmes that have contributed to strategic growth and leadership development within the army.

Major General MK Mathur remarked, “The Indian Army has always been at the forefront of adapting to new strategies and technologies to maintain operational superiority. This MoU with IIM Indore will enable our officers to gain invaluable insights into modern logistics and supply chain management, ensuring that our forces remain agile, responsive, and efficient in all situations.” Air Commodore AVG Patnaik said that recognised as one of the top management institutes in India, IIM Indore's expertise in cutting-edge management education will play a pivotal role in enhancing the strategic and logistical capabilities of the Army, helping our defence personnel stay ahead in an ever-evolving global landscape.

The syllabus for the MDPs is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of key management concepts tailored to the needs of Army officers. It spans critical areas like Supply Chain Metrics, Risk Management, Agri-based Supply Chain, and Contract Negotiations. Officers will gain insight into advanced topics such as Cold Chain Management, Reliability-Centered Maintenance, and E-Procurement. Additionally, practical exposure through case studies on Contract Management and Material Management will sharpen decision-making skills. This curriculum blends strategic theory with real-world application, ensuring participants are equipped to excel in managing complex logistics challenges.

