BJP Is Party Where An Ordinary Worker Can Become CM: Mohan Yadav

BJP Is Party Where An Ordinary Worker Can Become CM: Yadav |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In his rousing address to party workers, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the unique ethos of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where even an ordinary worker can aspire to become Chief Minister. He expressed confidence in the strength of BJP workers, predicting a sweeping victory for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The event marked CM Yadav’s maiden visit to Ratlam after assuming office, where he emphasised the privilege of being a BJP worker. Reflecting on his surprise at being appointed as CM, Yadav praised the Malwa belt of Madhya Pradesh for its significant support to the BJP in the last assembly elections. He highlighted the numerous development and welfare projects undertaken by the present BJP government and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to 'Sabka Sath-Sabka Vikas', stressing its implementation in MP.

CM Yadav underscored the rapid expansion of the BJP's family due to its policies and emphasised the importance of unity within the party. He assured that disrespecting any ordinary or poor person would not be tolerated, emphasising the dignity of every individual. He pledged to uphold the honour of women and ensure the continuation of all schemes benefiting them.

The Chief Minister called on every BJP worker to emulate PM Modi while campaigning, urging them to visit every house and seek votes. He encouraged party workers to consider themselves as candidates, believing this mindset would lead to a record victory for the BJP. Ex-Cong MLA Chawla joins BJP, welcomed by CM in Ratlam Alot: Former Congress MLA Manoj Chawla from Alot in Ratlam district joined BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who came to Ratlam on Saturday.

CM accorded him a welcome by offering a party saffron scarf. After joining the BJP, the former MLA said that Congress was my past. I would like to forget it now. The future and present are in BJP. Will work in BJP. Whatever decision is taken in the court on merits, is acceptable. Along with Chawla, former state general secretary of Congress and state media in-charge Pramod Gugaliya also joined the BJP. Gugaliya had resigned from Congress last month.

Since then there has been speculation about his joining the BJP. Chawla, who resigned from the membership of the Congress, along with his supporters came to the venue of CM's programme in Ratlam in the morning and sat in a separate room. 'Modi, Yadav's policies working for nation's sentiments' When media persons asked about the reason for joining the BJP, former MLA Chawla said that the policies of Narendra Modi and Mohan Yadav are working on the sentiments of the nation.

The work of the poor is being done. Work is going on for dear sister. BJP is doing a lot of work. Influenced by that, I am joining the BJP. He has also said that one of the main reasons for joining the BJP is the establishment of Lord Ramlala. He said that the establishment of Ramallah is a matter of our feelings and religion.

I have joined the BJP with the same feelings. Fertiliser case pending in court Former MLA Chawla had allegedly looted the fertiliser from the fertiliser warehouse in Alot. This case is going on in the court. On the question of joining the BJP due to fear, Chawla said that there is no such case. The matter is pending in the court. Whatever decision is taken based on merits is acceptable.