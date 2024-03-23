MP: 5-Year-Old Boy Sodomised By Minor Neighbour In Morena; His Dad Beaten By Family Of Accused

MP: 5-Year-Old Boy Raped By Minor Neighbour In Morena; Accused's Grandmother Beats Victim's Father | Representational Pic

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by his minor neighbour on pretext of buying him a chocolate in Morena district on Friday. While the accused is on the run, his family beat up the victim’s father when he went to their home to complain about the matter. Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

The matter pertains to Jora tehsil of Morena district. A 17-year-old youth of the same village lured the child with chocolate and took him to a temple in the village. Taking advantage of the secluded place, the accused sodomized the child.

When the child did not return home for a long time, his elder sister reached near the temple in search of him. Hearing her voice, the accused ran away from the spot leaving the child alone. When asked by his sister, the child narrated his ordeal.

Accused's grandmother beats victim's father

The victim's father said that when his daughter reached home and told him the whole story, he reached the accused's house with a complaint about the incident that happened to his son. However, the accused's family members not only misbehaved with him but the accused's grandmother also beat him with sticks. After repeated requests, the family members refused to listen and the victim’ father approached the police, where he lodged a complaint about the incidnet.

The police have registered a case against the minor accused and started searching for him.