Bhopal: Youths Harda Survivors Donate Blood To Patients, Distribute Food, Blankets |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youngsters in the city has helped those who were injured in Harda blast and their family members. They donated blood to patients and distributed food and blankets.

They have donated 15 units of blood so far to the patients who were admitted to Hamidia Hospital in the city on Tuesday. They have distributed 900 food packets including lunch and dinner and around 100 blankets to their family members.

The group comprises 15 core members who are in 20-35 age group. Group secretary Dr Shailendra Dubey said, “Being a doctor, I know very well what kind of problems patients and their family members have to face, especially those who are not in the city. So, as we heard the news, we posted the message on social media.”

‘Cheetah Cub Sustains Fracture In Kuno’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey claimed that 11-month-old cheetah cub suffered a leg fracture inside the enclosure on November 28 at Kuno National Park but the officials tried to hide the incident. He has written a letter to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for probe into the case and action against the guilty officials.

He alleged for five days, officials of Kuno tried to hide the incident. He has demanded removal of Field Director of Kuno National Park, Uttam Kumar Sharma, alleging that he is an incompetent officer.

In the meantime, Kuno officials said that cheetah cub was healthy. They denied claims of fracture.

Notably, it was last year summer that Jwala cheetah had given birth to four cubs and of them, three had died due to extreme heat. The lone surviving cheetah cub of first litter of Jwala is now around 11 months and being hand raised as Jwala had rejected it.