Bhopal: Gulzar's Koshish To Provide Montessori Edu To Kids With Disabilities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the difficulties faced by disabled children in receiving education, a Montessori school for the education of disabled children in Arushi has been named, Koshish, by lyricist Gulzar, a volunteer of Arushi. It is first of its kind in Central India catering to children with disabilities.

A new beginning is being made by Arushi in which handicapped children will be taught curriculum of nursery, primary school by trained teachers so that when they are admitted to a normal school.

Chirayu Medical College MD Dr Ajay Goenka and Neelam Goenka inaugurated the school on Friday. With a vision of breaking down barriers and fostering a sense of belongingness for all children, Koshish offers a compassionate and supportive environment where every child is valued and empowered to reach their full potential.