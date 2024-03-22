Bhojshala Survey Day 1: Signs Of Temple Found? Members Of Hindu Outfit Drop Hint

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) commenced their survey at Dhar's historic Bhojshala complex from 6:00 am amidst tight security cover by local police. The five-member team, along with Ashish Goyal and Gopal Sharma from the Hindu community, conducted a thorough inspection inside the sacred complex.

While ASI officials present at the site refrained from making any comments and left around 12:00 pm ahead of Friday prayers, both Goyal and Sharma emphasised that the signs and evidence found inside Bhojshala are indicative of its status as a Hindu temple.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh assured that stringent security arrangements have been made as per the High Court's instructions. The police will provide all necessary security support to the ASI, ensuring no shortages in security measures.

Goyal and Sharma, along with ASI officials, presented several pieces of evidence supporting the existence of a Hindu temple at the site. Sharma questioned why members of the Muslim community did not visit the site and emphasised their lack of evidence to support their claim.

Earlier, a team from ASI including additional director general Alok Tripathi, Manoj Kurmi, and Dr. Mohan Vikram, conducted a survey at the site. Dr. Vikram, who had previously conducted a survey at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, along with other officials, conducted photography and videography to document the presence of Hindu temples. The survey concluded around 12:00 pm, coinciding with Friday prayers, after which the activities at the site concluded for the day.