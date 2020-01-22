Bhil row: MPPSC relieves exam official

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has shown the door to an official posted on duty for preliminary state service examination 2019, which carried a passage containing objectionable content about Bhil tribe.

Sushant Punekar who was deployed in the special cell for state eligibility test (SET) at MPPSC has been relieved. This is the first action taken against any official after the examination. Free Press had earlier predicted that MPPSC would act against two officials including Punekar to suppress the controversy that erupted as objectionable passage featured in state service exam.

The sources claimed that the MPPSC was under pressure from state government to relieve incharge exam controller Ravindra Panchbhai and Punekar. The MPPSC did not take action against Panchbhai as he is one of the petitioners in SSE 2019 case.

When contacted, Punekar said he was relieved from MPPSC as there was no utility of him in the Commission. “SET exam is not scheduled in 2020, so I was relieved. I am expecting my new posting in a day or two,” he added.

MPPSC exam was held on January 12 in the state. The exam carried a passage on which five questions were based. The passage had allegedly described Bhil tribe as alcoholic and criminal-minded.