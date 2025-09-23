 Streets Come Alive As Indore Welcomes Goddess Durga
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreStreets Come Alive As Indore Welcomes Goddess Durga

Streets Come Alive As Indore Welcomes Goddess Durga

Vibrant processions, decorated pandals and rhythmic Garba kick off nine-day festival with devotion

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Streets Come Alive As Indore Welcomes Goddess Durga |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of Navratri, the city warmly welcomed Goddess Durga, marking the beginning of the nine-day festival celebrated with devotion and grandeur.

Long processions featuring beautifully adorned idols and girls performing Garba in colourful costumes drew the attention of devotees.

Streets echoed with the beats of dhol and tasha as participants danced their way toward the pandals. Many devotees followed a dress code of yellow, red and green, adding to the festive spirit.

Women decorated home temples to welcome the Goddess. Around 2,500 pandals across the city displayed glittering lights, colourful tents and majestic stages, some featuring idols over 20 ft tall.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 22, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 22, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 22: Tulsi Shocks Everyone With Her Statement In Court
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 22: Tulsi Shocks Everyone With Her Statement In Court
Terrifying VIDEO: 7-Foot Long Python Found In BJP Leader Nagendra Pratap's Wagon R Bonnet In UP's Barabanki; Rescued
Terrifying VIDEO: 7-Foot Long Python Found In BJP Leader Nagendra Pratap's Wagon R Bonnet In UP's Barabanki; Rescued
Mumbai News: 'Float Tenders For Gargai Dam Within Next 2 Months' Says Minister Ashish Shelar; VIDEO
Mumbai News: 'Float Tenders For Gargai Dam Within Next 2 Months' Says Minister Ashish Shelar; VIDEO

Prominent temples, including Bijasan, Annapurna, Harsiddhi and Kalka Dham witnessed long queues of devotees from morning till night.

Fairs and cultural stages were organised by several organisations to engage citizens. Garba performances by individuals, duos and groups mesmerised onlookers with rhythmic steps and attire.

Processions were particularly observed near Jail Road, Janjeerwala Square, Chaawani, Rajmohalla and Rambagh, with devotees escorting the Goddess to pandals amidst chants and festive fervor. The city’s first day of Navratri set a vibrant tone, promising nine days of celebration, devotion and cultural zeal.

Read Also
CM Mohan Yadav To Honour Mayors Today In Bhopal On Free Press' 42 Years Of Publication
article-image

Shakti mobile teams to patrol near Garba pandals

To ensure women’s safety during Navratri, the city police have deployed Shakti mobile teams for continuous patrolling at Garba pandals and other religious venues.

Commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh briefed the teams on Monday at the commissioner’s office, Palasia, before deploying 13 vehicles manned by male and female officers.

Each team, led by a woman sub-inspector or assistant sub-inspector with supporting personnel, will patrol near venues of religious events like Garba, bhajan evenings, kanya pujan, and bhandaras.

The teams will be on the alert against harassment, substance abuse, suspicious activity and any other anti-social behaviour, ensuring swift action under the law.

The initiative aims to create a safe environment for women and curb crimes during the festive period.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Streets Come Alive As Indore Welcomes Goddess Durga

Streets Come Alive As Indore Welcomes Goddess Durga

National Ayurveda Day: Reclaim Wellness; Ayurveda’s Timeless Path To Balance

National Ayurveda Day: Reclaim Wellness; Ayurveda’s Timeless Path To Balance

Indore: ‘No Car Day’ Saves 1.8 Lakh Litres Fuel, Cuts 445 Metric Tonnes Carbon Emission

Indore: ‘No Car Day’ Saves 1.8 Lakh Litres Fuel, Cuts 445 Metric Tonnes Carbon Emission

CM Mohan Yadav To Honour Mayors Today In Bhopal On Free Press' 42 Years Of Publication

CM Mohan Yadav To Honour Mayors Today In Bhopal On Free Press' 42 Years Of Publication

Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore Bench Orders Probe Into Father’s Income In Maintenance Case

Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore Bench Orders Probe Into Father’s Income In Maintenance Case