 Indore News: Sandalwood Thieves Target Reoti Range, One Arrested After Special Ops
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Sandalwood Thieves Target Reoti Range, One Arrested After Special Ops

Indore News: Sandalwood Thieves Target Reoti Range, One Arrested After Special Ops

BSF has foiled sandalwood smuggling attempts at its Reoti Shooting Range, the same site where Union Home Minister Amit Shah had participated in a grand plantation drive last year, during which nearly 1.2 million saplings were planted

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 01:29 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Sandalwood Thieves Target Reoti Range, One Arrested After Special Ops |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled sandalwood smuggling attempts at its Reoti Shooting Range, the same site where Union Home Minister Amit Shah had participated in a grand plantation drive last year, during which nearly 1.2 million saplings were planted.

Spread across 112 acres with dense forest cover, the range became a target for sandalwood thieves who were gradually cutting and stealing trees.

BSF officials said that the accused, identified as Vikram, son of Girdharilal, resident of Khoriya Padma village, Mahidpur tehsil, Ujjain district, was caught with tools including an axe, digger, and crowbar, along with two sandalwood logs.

Read Also
Bhopal News: “That’s It”, Writes Software Engineer Before Hanging Self
article-image

During interrogation, he admitted to having committed sandalwood theft two to three times earlier. He was handed over to Banganga police for further investigation.

FPJ Shorts
'OperationSindoor In Sports Too': CM Devendra Fadnavis And DyCM Eknath Shinde Congratulate Team India On Asia Cup 2025 Victory
'OperationSindoor In Sports Too': CM Devendra Fadnavis And DyCM Eknath Shinde Congratulate Team India On Asia Cup 2025 Victory
'New India Delivers': EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Indian Team On Winning Asia Cup
'New India Delivers': EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Indian Team On Winning Asia Cup
'3 Blows. 0 Response': BCCI Announces Prize Money Of ₹21 Crore For Team India Players & Support Staff After Hat-Trick Of Wins Over Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025
'3 Blows. 0 Response': BCCI Announces Prize Money Of ₹21 Crore For Team India Players & Support Staff After Hat-Trick Of Wins Over Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Embarrassment For Mohsin Naqvi As Team India Refuse To Collect Trophy From ACC Chairman After 5-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Embarrassment For Mohsin Naqvi As Team India Refuse To Collect Trophy From ACC Chairman After 5-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

Officials added that given the vastness of the premises, catching the culprits was no easy task. Acting on specific intelligence, BSF devised a special strategy and launched a mission-style operation. For two consecutive nights, jawans conducted ambush patrols in the dense forest under complete darkness. Their efforts paid off when a thief was caught red-handed.

IG Alok Kumar Singh, CSWT BSF Indore, said, “The BSF team has done a commendable job in nabbing the miscreants. The local police are also working to uncover the entire network involved. Meanwhile, BSF and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) are committed to developing the Reoti Range further by planting special species to create a dense forest cover.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: JAYS Protest Intensifies, Half Naked Rally Taken Out

Indore News: JAYS Protest Intensifies, Half Naked Rally Taken Out

Indore News: Indore Zoo Welcomes Bisons And Ostriches; Qualifies For Giraffe As Well!

Indore News: Indore Zoo Welcomes Bisons And Ostriches; Qualifies For Giraffe As Well!

Indore News: Husband's Murder; Woman, Paramour Get Life Terms

Indore News: Husband's Murder; Woman, Paramour Get Life Terms

Indore News: Sandalwood Thieves Target Reoti Range, One Arrested After Special Ops

Indore News: Sandalwood Thieves Target Reoti Range, One Arrested After Special Ops

Indore News: ₹25K Fine For Littering On Depalpur’s Streets

Indore News: ₹25K Fine For Littering On Depalpur’s Streets