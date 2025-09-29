Indore News: ₹25K Fine For Littering On Depalpur’s Streets | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that a fine of Rs 25,000 will be imposed on person responsible if garbage is found on the streets of Depalpur after 15 days from now.

The announcement comes a day after an MoU was inked between Indore Municipal Corporation and Depalpur Municipal Council for making the town clean municipal council in the district.

Inspired by Indore’s eight-time record as India’s cleanest city, IMC and DMC had joined forces and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Sunday launched a 100-day mission to make Depalpur a model of cleanliness.

Bhargav warned that strict action will follow after an initial awareness phase. He said that cleanliness must become a habit and not an event.

Local MLA Manoj Patel backed the initiative, announcing an Rs 11 lakh reward for the cleanest ward and promising 25,000 cloth bags to cut down plastic use. Depalpur has 15 wards in its fold.

Besides, plans also include beautification projects with scrap iron and measures for stray cattle management.

With a population of around 20,000 and daily waste generation of nearly 10 tonnes, Depalpur currently ranks 1710 in cleanliness among towns of its size. Authorities hope to replicate Indore’s model through public participation, enforcement, and incentives.

“Indore showed the nation the way in cleanliness. Now, Depalpur too must rise to the challenge,” Bhargav said.