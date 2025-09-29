Indore News: Indore Zoo Welcomes Bisons And Ostriches; Qualifies For Giraffe As Well! |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a fresh addition to its wildlife family, the Indore Zoo has received eight exotic animals under the Tiger Breeding and Exchange Programme. From Shimoga Zoo, Indore has acquired four bisons named Rudra, Tulsi, Kalki, and Tapti in exchange for a tiger.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, along with Zoo In-charge Dr UttamYadav and zoo incharge Nihar Parulekar, inspected the newly arrived animals at the Indore Zoo on Sunday.

Bhargav informed that, apart from the bison, the zoo has also received two pairs of ostriches. “This is a matter of pride for Indore and a delight for the visitors. The arrival of eight exotic animals marks another milestone for our zoo,” he said.

Highlighting the zoo’s achievements, the mayor noted that Indore Zoo had earlier received zebras, which were successfully bred under the care of Dr Yadav and his team. “Because of the zoo’s excellence in animal care, Indore has now qualified to receive giraffes,” he added.

The mayor and zoo staff extended a warm welcome to the bison, and also announced that Indore will soon witness another major attraction Central India’s most captivating aquarium, set to be established within the zoo premises.

Features of the New Animals

Bison (Wild Buffalo):

* Known for their massive size and muscular build, bison can weigh up to 900 kilograms.

* They are herbivores, feeding mainly on grass, leaves, and herbs.

* Despite their bulk, bison are excellent runners and can sprint up to 40 km/h.

* They are considered a symbol of strength and resilience in the wild.

Ostriches:

* The largest living bird species in the world, ostriches can grow up to 9 feet tall.

* They cannot fly but are the fastest-running birds, reaching speeds of 70 km/h.

* Ostriches have the largest eggs of any bird species.

* Their strong legs can deliver powerful kicks to defend against predators.