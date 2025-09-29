Indore News: Husband's Murder; Woman, Paramour Get Life Terms | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her paramour were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing the former’s husband. Special judge DP Mishra (SC/ST Court) sentenced Sangeeta Kumawat (45) and her accomplice Lakkir alias Pradeep (31) to life imprisonment for murdering Sangeeta’s husband, Premchand Kumawat, in 2017. The case was argued by special public prosecutor Aarti Bhadoriya.

On October 11, 2017, Premchand’s body was found in a drain in Yadavnand Nagar, with strangulation marks. Investigation revealed that Sangeeta, with Lakkir and another absconding accused Vikki, strangled him and dumped the body. Witnesses confirmed seeing the trio assaulting the victim and later transporting him on a motorcycle.

During interrogation, Sangeeta confessed to plotting the murder with her lover. The rope used in the crime and call records were seized as evidence. After examining 15 witnesses, the court convicted the duo and awarded life terms.

In another judgement, the 21st additional sessions judge (Special Court POCSO Act) sentenced Madhavrao (52), a resident of Indore, to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a 7-year-old girl. The case was argued by special public prosecutor Sushila Rathore.

The court also recommended Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme. According to the prosecution, on November 17, 2023, the accused lured the child to his house on the pretext of showing her the TV. Moments later, the girl’s parents heard her cries and found her in distress. Locals caught the accused red-handed.

A case was registered at Tejaji Nagar police station. Medical examination and witness statements confirmed the crime. The court held the accused guilty and awarded the punishment, stressing that such heinous crimes against minors deserved no leniency.