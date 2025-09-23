Indore: ‘No Car Day’ Saves 1.8 Lakh Litres Fuel, Cuts 445 Metric Tonnes Carbon Emission |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India’s cleanest city Indore once again demonstrated its commitment towards sustainability and environmental protection as it observed its third consecutive “No Car Day” with overwhelming public participation on Monday.

The initiative, spearheaded by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, resulted in a remarkable saving of 1.8 lakh litres of fuel and a reduction of 445.4 metric tonnes of carbon emissions in just one day.

According to official estimates, nearly 30–32 per cent fewer cars and heavy vehicles were seen on city roads on Monday. This translated into a direct saving of 1 lakh litres of petrol and 80,000 litres of diesel, bringing not only environmental benefits but also a strong message of sustainable living.

Experts noted that the city also saw a visible improvement in air quality, with PM2.5 emissions dropping by 37 kg per day.

A collective effort from citizens & leaders

Like the past two years, this year’s campaign too saw enthusiastic participation from all walks of life, from common citizens to senior government officials and even judges.

In a symbolic gesture, a high court judge walked from his residence to the court, setting an inspiring example for others.

Cabinet minister Tulsiram Silawat, MLA Ramesh Mendola, MLA Mahendra Hardia, BJP city president Sumit Mishra, divisional commissioner Deepak Singh, district collector Shivam Verma, police commissioner Santosh Singh, municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav and others actively supported the cause by reaching their offices using public transport, e-rickshaws, bicycles or two-wheelers.

The campaign turned into a citywide movement, with office-goers, students, professionals and shopkeepers voluntarily avoiding their cars for the day and switching to alternative modes of commuting.

Cyclothon to spread the message

To further amplify the message, the Mayor himself rode a bicycle from his residence in Radio Colony to Palasia Square, joining the cyclothon rally that passed through the historic Rajwada before concluding at Palasia.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from cycling enthusiasts, including DAVV vice chancellor Dr Rakesh Singhai, Mayor-in-Council members Nandkishore Pahadiya and Abhishek Sharma (Bablu), along with hundreds of residents.

Throughout the day, the Mayor performed his official duties using a two-wheeler, from visiting the IMC office to attending key meetings, reinforcing the spirit of the campaign.

IN NUMBERS

1.8 lakh litres of fuel saved in a single day (1 lakh litres petrol + 80,000 litres diesel).

445.4 metric tonnes of carbon emission reduced.

30–32% fewer cars and heavy vehicles on city roads.

PM2.5 emission dropped from 144 kg/day to 107 kg/day, cutting down 37 kg/day of harmful

pollutants.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said, “Indore is the first city in India to start celebrating ‘No Car Day.’ This is not just a symbolic one-day event but a step towards preparing the city for the future. Today, the impact may appear limited, but as the use of public transport and bicycles increases, the pressure of vehicles will reduce significantly. That is when this campaign will be remembered as a turning point.”

Collector Shivam Verma said, “Indore, which has already earned the distinction of being India’s cleanest city for eight consecutive years, has now added another feather to its cap by setting a benchmark in eco-friendly urban practices. The success of No Car Day 2025 has once again proved that with community participation and political will, cities can move towards cleaner air, reduced traffic and a sustainable future.”