Bhil Controversy: MPPSC chairman, secy, exam controller move court

Indore: While a petition by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) side is already under consideration in Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, MPPSC chairman Bhaskar Choubey, secretary Renu Pant and exam controller Ravindra Panchbhai on Tuesday filed a fresh petition with their names fearing arrest from police in the case pertaining to objectionable content against Bhil tribe in a passage featured in state service examination-2019.

The trio moved new petition in the court as additional advocate general RS Chhabra had argued in last hearing that why should the stay on arrests of MPPSC officers be granted when they are not petitioners in the case.