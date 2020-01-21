Bhil Controversy: MPPSC chairman, secy, exam controller move court

Indore: While a petition by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) side is already under consideration in Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, MPPSC chairman Bhaskar Choubey, secretary Renu Pant and exam controller Ravindra Panchbhai on Tuesday filed a fresh petition with their names fearing arrest from police in the case pertaining to objectionable content against Bhil tribe in a passage featured in state service examination-2019.
The trio moved new petition in the court as additional advocate general RS Chhabra had argued in last hearing that why should the stay on arrests of MPPSC officers be granted when they are not petitioners in the case.
Meanwhile, the court fixed January 30 as new date for hearing on the petition filed by MPPSC seeking quashing of the FIR filed against Commission officers without being named.
The SSE-2019 was held on January 12 carried a passage in which five questions based on the passage contained information on Bhil community wherein they were described as alcoholic and criminal-minded.
Ajjaks thana had registered an FIR whereas chief minister Kamal Nath had ordered an inquiry into the matter.
Bhils stage protest
Members of Bhil community under the banner of JAYS staged a sit-in on the DIG office campus on Tuesday. They had come to the city from tribal areas as hearing on petition filed seeking quashing FIR against MPPSC officers was to be heard. The Bhil community members first went to DIG office and submitted a memorandum for arrest of MPPSC officers and others responsible for objectionable passage in SSE exam. Later, they staged a protest on the DIG campus. The Bhil community members also went to High Court to know the outcome of hearing held on Tuesday.
