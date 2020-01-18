Bhil Controversy: MPPSC may show door to two exam officials

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is likely to show the door to two officials posted in examination department in order to douse the controversy over preliminary state service exam-2019 which carried a passage containing objectionable content against Bhil tribe.

As per sources, incharge exam controller Ravidnra Panchbhai and Prashant Punekar may be shown the door.

The sources claimed that the state government asked the MPPSC to relieve both the officials but the commission has sought some time for the same.

“The commission reportedly told the government that their roles are crucial in results preparation of the preliminary exam. If they are removed before January, the results preparation work may get hit,” the sources claimed.

The MPPSC is likely to declare the results of SSE prelims by January end.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Punekar was posted in special UGC cell for state eligibility test (SET) at MPPSC but his services were taken in SSE-2019.

The government may seek clarification from the MPPSC over the matter.

SSE prelims was held on January 12 across the state. The general aptitude paper carried an unseen passage on which five questions were based. The passage allegedly described Bhil tribe as alcoholic and criminal-minded.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had ordered a probe into the matter whereas FIR was registered by Ajjaks police station on the complaint of JAYS leader Ravi Baghel.

Anticipating arrest, MPPSC had filed a petition in Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court which has granted stay on the arrest of MPPSC officials till January 21.