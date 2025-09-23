National Ayurveda Day: Reclaim Wellness; Ayurveda’s Timeless Path To Balance |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rooted in the balance of mind, body and spirit, Ayurveda continues to offer holistic solutions for stress, sleep issues, hormonal imbalances and lifestyle disorders that define modern living.

The National Ayurveda Day is observed on September 23 every year to recognise this timeless science of life.

“Although Ayurveda dates back to ancient times, its relevance today is undeniable,” said lifestyle disease reversal expert Dr Karan Dave. “Its true strength lies not in rigidly following ancient methods, but in understanding core principles and adapting them to modern life.”

Ayurveda encourages daily routines aligned with nature. Waking up early during the Brahma Muhurta, practising yoga and meditation and consuming a balanced diet are central tenets. Dr Madhumitha Krishnan, Ayurveda expert, emphasised the benefits of simple practices:

“Almonds, especially those soaked overnight, strengthen the body, improve skin health and support dosha balance when consumed regularly in the morning.”

The system also focuses on personalised health, tailoring routines and diets according to dominant dosha types—Vata, Pitta or Kapha. Proper sleep is another pillar, with practices like warm oil massage, meditation and grounding foods recommended for restorative rest.

Ayurveda treats not just symptoms but the root cause of imbalances, making it complementary to modern medicine. “All spices, herbs and vegetables in the kitchen are Ayurvedic,” Dr Dave noted, adding, “Cooking properly to preserve nutrition should be our priority.”

In today’s fast-paced world, Ayurveda’s holistic approach offers natural, safe and sustainable strategies for a healthy living, reminding us that wellness begins with small, consistent lifestyle changes.

Things to do

• Wake up during Brahma Muhurta for clarity and health

• Include almonds, fresh fruits and vegetables in diet

• Practice daily yoga and meditation

• Maintain consistent sleep schedule

• Personalise lifestyle based on your dosha type

• Use natural herbs and spices while cooking