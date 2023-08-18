Bar Council Of India Announces Date Of AIBE | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The date for All India Bar Examination (AIBE) to be conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI) for Sanad has been announced. The exam will be held on October 29. To appear in the exam, the applicant has to apply online. The last date for filling the form is September 30.

Advocate Gopal Kacholiya said that the examination is being conducted from the year 2009 with the aim of bringing quality in advocacy. It is held by the Bar Council of India at the national level.

After obtaining the degree of LLB, this examination has to be passed before practicing law. The state advocates council (SAC) issues a temporary certificate for 2 years to the candidates who pass the LLB examination. Within a period of two years, the lawyer has to pass the examination conducted by the Bar Council.

Every year a large number of candidates appear in the examination which is conducted every six months. Apart from Indore, centres for the exam are also set up in other big cities. However, Indore is the major centre in terms of the number of candidates appearing for the exam.