 Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited To Implement AI Monitoring, Camera Surveillance In City Buses
Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited To Implement AI Monitoring, Camera Surveillance In City Buses

The AI system will be installed in five buses as a pilot project and later on it will be installed in other buses based on the results of the pilot project.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 03:19 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL) is set to install Artificial Intelligence (AI) system in city buses to monitor activities of its bus drivers and conductors and convey an appropriate message to the city bus control room.

In order to ensure safety of passengers, the AI system will monitor the activities of drivers and conductors like being in an inebriated state, sleeping, feeling unwell or talking on mobile and will convey a message to the city bus control room. The AI system will be installed in five buses as a pilot project and later on it will be installed in other buses based on the results of the pilot project.

“Safety is the first priority in the vision of Digital Indore and that is why Indore has become the first city in the country to make a CCTV surveillance policy. In the series, CCTV cameras were installed in the city buses running under AICTSL and now we are going to start using Artificial Intelligence for monitoring the drivers in these buses”, said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

"We will take this project forward based on the idea of a Delhi-based company. Under which, breath analysers (Liquor detectors) will be installed and the bus will start only after the test. There will be surveillance on the driver and the conductor, dash camera will be installed which will monitor the driver. If it seems that the driver is unwell or is feeling sleepy or talking on the phone, it will convey a message to the city bus control room," he said.

Apart from this, the camera will also record many other things. So, it is a major step being carried out from the point of view of safety, the mayor added. "We constantly try to provide better and safer travel to the passengers in the city buses. Keeping this in mind, we are going to use AI technology in city buses. If the driver feels sleepy while driving the bus, then an alert message will be conveyed in the AICTSL bus control room”, said Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shivam Verma.

