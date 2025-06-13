 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Victim Harpreet Kaur Hora Was Scheduled To Fly On June 19, Changed Flight Last Minute To Surprise Husband
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Victim Harpreet Kaur Hora Was Scheduled To Fly On June 19, Changed Flight Last Minute To Surprise Husband

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Victim Harpreet Kaur Hora Was Scheduled To Fly On June 19, Changed Flight Last Minute To Surprise Husband

DNA samples has been collected from her family members

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Indore's Harpreet Kaur Hora Among Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad; Was Scheduled To Fly On 19th, Changed Flight Last Minute To Surprise Husband |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the horrific Ahmedabad Plane Crash, personal stories of victims start pouring in. Some passengers were travelling with family, while others were travelling to meet their families.

Harpreet Kaur Hora (30), one of the victims of the tragic Air India Boeing crash in Ahmedabad, was originally scheduled to fly on June 19. She preponed her flight last minute to June 12, to surprise her husband on his birthday.

According to information, she was heading to London to meet her husband for his birthday when the aircraft crashed which claimed over 240 lives so far.

article-image

Harpreet was seated on 22E of the Air India Dreamliner, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London on Thursday. Information revealed that, she has her maternal home in Ahmedabad where she visited to meet her father before boarding the aircraft.

According to the information, she was originally scheduled to leave for London on June 19. Harpreet reportedly changed her plans at last minute to surprise her husband Robbie Hora on his birthday, which is on 16th June.

Hubby reaches Delhi for last rites

According to her family members, Robbie has reached New Delhi and is now heading to Ahmedabad to complete Harpreet's final rites. DNA samples were collected from her family members.

article-image

Harpreet was employed at an IT company in Bengaluru. She and Robbie married in 2020 but were not living together due to commitment towards their individual career. The couple had no children. She hailed from Ahmedabad, while her husband has parents in Indore.

Her family members confirmed that Harpreet last visited indore in the month of December.

