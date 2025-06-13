'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts | ANI

A horrifying tragedy struck the aviation sector on Thursday as an Air India Boeing Dreamliner 737 crashed just two minutes after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing all 241 passengers and 12 crew members on board. The aircraft was bound for London.

According to senior aviation experts, the crash is unlikely due to human error or poor weather, both of which have been ruled out. Instead. they suspect a combination of engine failure, hydraulic system malfunction and possibly a bird strike as the reasons the advanced aircraft turned into a fireball shortly after takeoff.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will now conduct an intensive probe. Official findings are expected in about 30 days, which may confirm or rule out these suspected causes.

Free Press spoke to top aviation veterans, who shed light on what might have led to one of the most catastrophic air disasters in recent memory.

No cockpit error

Lt Gen AK Suri, AVSM Former Director General & Colonel Commandant, Army Aviation |

Two-three things need to be understood. There is no pilot error here. Both pilots were highly experienced and weather was clear. A long-haul flight with 70 tonnes of fuel under normal high temperatures might have triggered pressure on the aircraft. If both engines and the hydraulic system failed, or if a bird got sucked into the engine, that combination could've turned the aircraft into a fireball

- Lt Gen AK Suri, AVSM Former Director General & Colonel Commandant, Army Aviation

Truth lies in black box

Aryama Sanyal Former Officer, Airport Authority of India |

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, be gins immediate investigation in such cases. Their preliminary findings are usually available within 30 days The AAIB's final report will be crucial not only in identifying the cause of this crash but also in helping prevent such incidents in the future

- Aryama Sanyal Former Officer, Airport Authority of India

Such incidents cause fear, but are rare

TK Jose, MD, Jose Travels & Former Chairman, TAAI & TAFI INDORE |

Yes, such incidents cause widespread fear among passengers. It takes time for that fear to subside. But thankfully, the rate of such fatal crashes in India is extremely low. That helps maintain public confidence and morale in air travel overall

- TK Jose, MD, Jose Travels & Former Chairman, TAAI & TAFI INDORE

Indore Airport Drill Response Passes Safety Test

In the aftermath of tragic aircraft crash in Ahmeda bad, authorities at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore have reaffirmed their readiness by reviewing recent mock drills con ducted for aircraft accident scenarios.

Officials said that response time in these drills has been found satisfactory. As per protocol, mock drills are regularly conducted at the airport to ensure swift medical and emergency response. These include simulation of crash scenarios where doctors, ambulances and rescue teams must act within a set timeframe.

According to sources, response by medical personnel, ambulance arrival, patient evacuation, and hospital coordination all met the required standards Apart from emergency preparedness, bird strike prevention is also being prioritised.

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has recently undertaken tree-cutting around the airport to reduce nesting and roosting areas.

Additionally, the Airport Environment Committee has proposed fines on individuals littering in the vicinity, as waste at-tracts birds and increases risk to flight safety.

Ahmedabad flight cancelled One flight 6E-7726 from Indore to Ahmedabad was cancelled on Thursday following the disruption at Ahmedabad airport due to the crash. Affected passengers were offered either rescheduling options or a full refund, as per airline policy, officials said.