 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gwalior Student Pursuing MBBS From BJ Medical College Dies; Was Eating In Hostel When Plane Crashed
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash claimed 242 lives after it crashed into a hostel near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport on Friday. Among the deceased, was an MBBS student who was dinning at the mess when the plane collided.

He has been identified as Aryan Kirar Rajpoot (22), a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The victim, Kirar, was pursuing MBBS at BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad, and hailed from Jiksouli village in the Purani Chhawani police station area of Gwalior.

Aryan had prepared for the NEET entrance exam from his village and scored an impressive 700 marks.

Local authorities and family members confirmed Aryan’s identity late on Thursday night.

His elder brother, Bhikam Singh, said that Aryan was a brilliant student and had dreams of becoming a great doctor to serve the nation. Just a month ago, he had visited his village and spent time with his family.

Mother and sister still unaware

Back in his village, the news of his death has left the entire community in deep shock.

However, Aryan’s mother and sister have not yet been told about his death. They have been told that he is seriously injured and admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, villagers have gathered waiting for his body to arrive.

Friends remember Aryan as a hardworking and intelligent young man who always wanted to make his family and village proud. His sudden death has brought immense sorrow to his loved ones and the entire village.

The news has saddened the village. The medical student community also went into deep mourning.

