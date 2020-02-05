612gm gold hidden in portable speakers, juicer mixer seized at Indore airport, 1 held

Indore: After a week’s gap, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths once again foiled bid to smuggle gold into country through Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport late on Tuesday night.

The sleuths seized 612gm gold, worth Rs 25 lakh approximately, from a passenger arriving from Dubai.

Indore zonal unit of the DRI was tipped off about the carrier travelling from Dubai. Following the information, the sleuths waited for the passenger arriving from Dubai on Air India’s flight AI-904. Soon after alighting from the aircraft, the carrier was intercepted and the gold was recovered during subsequent search operation.