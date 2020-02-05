612gm gold hidden in portable speakers, juicer mixer seized at Indore airport, 1 held

Indore: After a week’s gap, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths once again foiled bid to smuggle gold into country through Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport late on Tuesday night.
The sleuths seized 612gm gold, worth Rs 25 lakh approximately, from a passenger arriving from Dubai.
Indore zonal unit of the DRI was tipped off about the carrier travelling from Dubai. Following the information, the sleuths waited for the passenger arriving from Dubai on Air India’s flight AI-904. Soon after alighting from the aircraft, the carrier was intercepted and the gold was recovered during subsequent search operation.
The gold was concealed in metallic parts of portable speakers and juicer mixer. During subsequent interrogation, the carrier told the sleuths that he was to carry the gold to New Delhi.
Last week, DRI had intercepted a passenger arriving from Dubai and recovered half-kilogram of semi-solid gold in capsules hidden in rectum.
Ever since the launch of Dubai flight, Indore airport has become a favourite point for smuggling gold from Dubai. The main reason behind it is the price difference of yellow metal in India and international market.
Sources have claimed that smugglers have turned to small airports with international flights for smuggling after police and various central agencies enhanced surveillance at main airports in Mumbai and Delhi.
The claimed that small tier-two cities also enabled smugglers to hire carriers for the smuggling racket.
