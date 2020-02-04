Indore: STF arrests Raju Guide from jail for extorting Rs 45.5 lakh ‘terror tax’

Indore: Special Task Force, Indore, on Tuesday arrested land shark Rajendra Singh Tomar alias Raju Guide from jail on production warrant in the case of Rs 45.5 lakh ‘terror tax’ (extorting money after threatening). STF will present him before the court and will take his remand for questioning in the matter.
According to Superintendent of Police (STF) Padmavilochan Shukla, accused Sachin Soni, Damyanti Bai and Shailendra Agrawal were arrested in the case of fraud of Golden Project Limited, a subsidiary company of Golden Forest India Limited, in the name of allotting plots in Shanti Paradise colony to people in Harsola village, Mhow.
“During investigation, it was found that accused publicised it as a project approved by State Bank of India, LIC Housing Finance and Axis Bank for housing loan and allotted plots to over 200 people. However, only 13 got loan from LIC while others had to take loan from private banks as SBI and Axis Bank refused to give loan,” Shukla said.
During investigation, it was also found that Raju Guide was involved in the project and had collected terror tax of Rs 45.5 lakh by threatening the land owners there. “We have asked court for his remand and will interrogate him in the same matter,” Shukla said.
