Indore: STF arrests Raju Guide from jail for extorting Rs 45.5 lakh ‘terror tax’

Indore: Special Task Force, Indore, on Tuesday arrested land shark Rajendra Singh Tomar alias Raju Guide from jail on production warrant in the case of Rs 45.5 lakh ‘terror tax’ (extorting money after threatening). STF will present him before the court and will take his remand for questioning in the matter.

According to Superintendent of Police (STF) Padmavilochan Shukla, accused Sachin Soni, Damyanti Bai and Shailendra Agrawal were arrested in the case of fraud of Golden Project Limited, a subsidiary company of Golden Forest India Limited, in the name of allotting plots in Shanti Paradise colony to people in Harsola village, Mhow.