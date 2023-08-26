26th National E-Governance Conference Concludes: 'Digital Innovations Have Improved Services, Increased Transparency' | FP Pho

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The country is moving ahead with the mantra of maximum governance, minimum government and a governance model based on this hypothesis is being implemented across the country with the goal of providing good governance which results in ease of living for the common people.

Digital innovations happening across all sectors are a big step for providing convenience to the common people and have also led to increased transparency and objectivity in various fields. All this fits with the vision of PM Narendra Modi that is being given a real shape.

This was said by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Science and Technology while addressing the closing ceremony of the 26th National e-Governance Conference at the Brilliant Convention Centre here.

On this occasion, information and technology minister (IT) of the State Om Prakash Saklecha, chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation Shetan Singh, MP Shankar Lalwani, joint secretary, Information and Technology Department, Government of India, NPS Rajput and MD, Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Abhijeet Agarwal were also specially present.

In this two-day conference, senior people associated with Information Technology Departments of various states of the country were present. Topics like digital innovations, promotion of information technology, startups etc. were discussed in various sessions.

Dr Singh also gave away awards to the states, districts and other institutions for innovation in the field of information technology. Dr Singh also said that the benefits of digital revolution were visible in the Covid period.

There was no delay in administrative work during the period, he claimed and added that digital health also got a boost. We are working towards the target of 2047. He said that positive changes are also coming through artificial intelligence which is helping in improving government functioning and services.

Omprakash Saklecha, IT minister of the state, informed that Madhya Pradesh is moving fast with technological progress and commitment towards good governance. We are marching ahead through indigenous technological solutions and grassroots innovations, Empowering citizens and promoting economic growth, he added.