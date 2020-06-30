23 glacial lakes can cause Kedarnath like disaster : IIT Indore study

Remember Kedarnath disaster that caused huge loss to human life and property?

There are 23 critical glacial lakes in Indian side of the Himalayas which have the potential of repeating a Kedranath like tragedy, reveals a study conducted by Indian Institute of Technology Indore.

Dr Manish Kumar Goyal and Saket Dubey of IIT Indore assessed the glacial lakes in the Indian Himalayas which can pose serious threat to downstream communities and lead to catastrophic socio-economic disasters in case of a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).

“A comprehensive study of the glacial lake over the entire Indian Himalayas has revealed that there are 23 critical glacial lakes that have a possibility of an outburst severely endangering human life,” said Goyal.

Further, the analysis of flow path by various glacial lakes revealed that 67 glacial lakes contain at least one hydropower system along their flow path and an outburst in any of these lakes can be highly catastrophic.